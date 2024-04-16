Notable Tuesday Option Activity: META, ILMN, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 116,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 6,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,600 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 14,837 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 15,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $735 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $735 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, ILMN options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.