Notable Tuesday Option Activity: META, ILMN, COST

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 14,837 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 15,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $735 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $735 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, ILMN options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BNDX Options Chain
SSD Dividend Growth Rate
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APXI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.