Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDGL, GEO, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 3,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 354,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 17,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.1% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 2,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 276,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

