News & Insights

Markets
MCRB

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCRB, KHC, HES

April 25, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seres Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MCRB), where a total of 14,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of MCRB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of MCRB. Below is a chart showing MCRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 27,434 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 6,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,100 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 8,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCRB options, KHC options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GENY Videos
 POTX Videos
 WMB Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCRB
KHC
HES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.