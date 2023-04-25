Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCRB, KHC, HES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seres Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MCRB), where a total of 14,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of MCRB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of MCRB. Below is a chart showing MCRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 27,434 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 6,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,100 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 8,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCRB options, KHC options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

