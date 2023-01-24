Markets
MCD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, URI, COCO

January 24, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 17,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,501 contracts, representing approximately 450,100 underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 583,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vita Coco Co Inc (Symbol: COCO) saw options trading volume of 1,029 contracts, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of COCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,700 underlying shares of COCO. Below is a chart showing COCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

