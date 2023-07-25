Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, BIIB, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 11,639 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 6,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 123,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, BIIB options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RACB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ENR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JRVR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.