News & Insights

Markets
MCD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, BIIB, GOOG

July 25, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 11,639 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 6,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 123,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, BIIB options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RACB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ENR
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JRVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD
BIIB
GOOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.