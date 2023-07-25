Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, BIIB, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 11,639 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 6,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 123,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

