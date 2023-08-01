Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MATV, ICPT, R

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV), where a total of 21,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 623.9% of MATV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 347,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MATV. Below is a chart showing MATV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) saw options trading volume of 24,897 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 307.2% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 6,822 contracts, representing approximately 682,200 underlying shares or approximately 199.1% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MATV options, ICPT options, or R options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.