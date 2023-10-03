Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MASI, AMR, PCRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI), where a total volume of 5,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 578,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX) options are showing a volume of 2,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of PCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of PCRX. Below is a chart showing PCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MASI options, AMR options, or PCRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
