Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, CHK, WWE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 201,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 14,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) saw options trading volume of 7,301 contracts, representing approximately 730,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) saw options trading volume of 11,063 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,500 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, CHK options, or WWE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
