Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MA, CHK, SPWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 11,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 6,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 611,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,600 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 19,626 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,000 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, CHK options, or SPWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

