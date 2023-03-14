Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, OCFC, RBLX

March 14, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 88,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC) options are showing a volume of 1,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of OCFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of OCFC. Below is a chart showing OCFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 60,187 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,600 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, OCFC options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

