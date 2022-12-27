Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, IMAX, TGTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 112,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 50,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 7,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 25,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
