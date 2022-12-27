Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LUV, ULTA, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total volume of 70,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.6% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,200 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 7,804 contracts, representing approximately 780,400 underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 841,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 1,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 11,937 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,500 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

