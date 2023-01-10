Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LTH, DECK, EXAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: LTH), where a total volume of 3,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 318,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of LTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of LTH. Below is a chart showing LTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 2,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 20,429 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,600 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
