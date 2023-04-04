Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, JPM, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 15,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 104,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 4,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 12,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

