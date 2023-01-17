Markets
LLY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, PEN, MNST

January 17, 2023 — 04:37 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 10,729 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 1,377 contracts, representing approximately 137,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 8,691 contracts, representing approximately 869,100 underlying shares or approximately 47% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,000 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

