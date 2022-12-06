Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, TEAM, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 127,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 6,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 39,036 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 122.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 10,981 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 116.5% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

