Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, STX, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 51,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 3,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 10,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1440 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1440 strike highlighted in orange:
