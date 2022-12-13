Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JBLU, WK, GE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU), where a total of 38,519 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 9,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,200 underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Workiva Inc (Symbol: WK) saw options trading volume of 1,319 contracts, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of WK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of WK. Below is a chart showing WK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 21,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
