JBHT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JBHT, NOC, MRTN

July 18, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 4,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 454,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 705,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,744 contracts, representing approximately 374,400 underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) saw options trading volume of 2,195 contracts, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, NOC options, or MRTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

