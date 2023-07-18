Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JBHT, NOC, MRTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 4,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 454,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 705,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,744 contracts, representing approximately 374,400 underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) saw options trading volume of 2,195 contracts, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of MRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of MRTN. Below is a chart showing MRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, NOC options, or MRTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STKH
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OFF
CNMD shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.