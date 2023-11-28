News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: J, UNH, JNJ

November 28, 2023 — 01:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), where a total of 4,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 433,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month of 809,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 9,837 contracts, representing approximately 983,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $542.50 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $542.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 25,947 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

