Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ICUI, MPW, GXO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), where a total of 3,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 186.9% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 167,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 147,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 11,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.4% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ICUI options, MPW options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.