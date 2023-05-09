Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, PANW, HLIT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 35,663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 2,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 23,191 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) options are showing a volume of 9,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 934,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of HLIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,000 underlying shares of HLIT. Below is a chart showing HLIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

