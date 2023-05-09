Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, PANW, HLIT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 35,663 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 2,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 23,191 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) options are showing a volume of 9,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 934,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of HLIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,000 underlying shares of HLIT. Below is a chart showing HLIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, PANW options, or HLIT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Asset Management Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of DSKE
TUFN Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.