Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, IFF, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 38,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 12,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 18,829 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,900 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

