Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HZNP, WYNN, PCT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total volume of 51,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 338.3% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 66,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 309.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 28,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 27,938 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 197.5% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,800 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
