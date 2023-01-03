Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, AMC, SI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 5,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 846,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 170,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 15,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) saw options trading volume of 26,503 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 2,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,600 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

