Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, AMC, SI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 5,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 846,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 170,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 15,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) saw options trading volume of 26,503 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 2,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,600 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUM options, AMC options, or SI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: INVN Insider Buying
Funds Holding LVRA
UHS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.