Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUBG, IMAX, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG), where a total volume of 6,014 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 601,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 298.3% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) saw options trading volume of 22,515 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 283.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 15,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.3 million contracts, representing approximately 125.3 million underlying shares or approximately 154% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 79,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
