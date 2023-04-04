Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HRI, DVN, MPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI), where a total volume of 2,166 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 216,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 50,462 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 19,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,700 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HRI options, DVN options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
