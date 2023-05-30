Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HPQ, WHR, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 30,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 6,607 contracts, representing approximately 660,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, WHR options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Energy Stock Dividends
ZEN Price Target
KR Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.