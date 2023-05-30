Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HPQ, WHR, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 30,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 6,607 contracts, representing approximately 660,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

