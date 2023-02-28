Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HPQ, INVH, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 34,406 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) saw options trading volume of 20,080 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 39,314 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, INVH options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
