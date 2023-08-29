Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, RIOT, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 77,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 14,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 146,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 12,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 23,618 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 3,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
