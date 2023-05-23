Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GXO, ASAN, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total volume of 9,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 934,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.7% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 17,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,000 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 106,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 8,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GXO options, ASAN options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Ray Dalio Stock Picks
WSM Next Dividend Date
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.