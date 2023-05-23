Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GXO, ASAN, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total volume of 9,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 934,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.7% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 17,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,000 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 106,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 8,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GXO options, ASAN options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.