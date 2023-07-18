Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, TDOC, MASI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 71,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 283.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 78,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 187.9% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 18,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) saw options trading volume of 8,137 contracts, representing approximately 813,700 underlying shares or approximately 164.2% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

