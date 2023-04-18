Markets
GPN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GPN, LUV, WYNN

April 18, 2023 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 26,224 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 74,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.1% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 12,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 16,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, LUV options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks
 PODD DMA
 Institutional Holders of MFMS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPN
LUV
WYNN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.