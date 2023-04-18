Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GPN, LUV, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 26,224 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 74,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.1% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 12,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 16,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

