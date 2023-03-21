Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, REGN, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 186,735 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 13,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 330,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,249 contracts, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

