Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, REGN, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 186,735 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 13,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 330,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,249 contracts, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, REGN options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Energy Stock Dividends
KC Average Annual Return
Funds Holding ELV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.