Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, TTWO, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 7,498 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 749,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 10,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 12,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

