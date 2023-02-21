Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, TTWO, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 7,498 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 749,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 10,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 12,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, TTWO options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: REITs Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of RCOM
EVBG Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.