Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GMS, STNG, XPO

June 27, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS), where a total of 4,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 417,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 593,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 7,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,600 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 10,198 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

