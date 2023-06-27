Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GMS, STNG, XPO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS), where a total of 4,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 417,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 593,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 7,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,600 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 10,198 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GMS options, STNG options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CVI Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMEZ
NRIX Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.