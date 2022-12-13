Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GD, CDNS, DISH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) saw options trading volume of 6,796 contracts, representing approximately 679,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 14,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,000 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

