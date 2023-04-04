Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FYBR, AVAV, RPD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total of 19,274 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.3% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 1,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 190,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 5,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 570,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 841,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

