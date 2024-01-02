Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, LRCX, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 22,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,461 contracts, representing approximately 646,100 underlying shares or approximately 67% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 10,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, LRCX options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
PROF Videos
LMAT market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.