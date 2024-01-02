Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, LRCX, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 22,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,461 contracts, representing approximately 646,100 underlying shares or approximately 67% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 10,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

