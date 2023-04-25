Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, BA, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 12,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 33,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 22,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, BA options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

