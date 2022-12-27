Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, ALB, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 17,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 6,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 20,610 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
