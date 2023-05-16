Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FLNG, GMS, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total of 3,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.3% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 345,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.75 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.75 strike highlighted in orange:
GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) saw options trading volume of 1,521 contracts, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 10,802 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
