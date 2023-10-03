Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FLNG, FANG, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total of 1,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 211,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 10,094 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 11,147 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLNG options, FANG options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
