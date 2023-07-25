Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIZZ, APLD, TARO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total volume of 766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 76,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 38,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,600 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Symbol: TARO) saw options trading volume of 205 contracts, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TARO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of TARO. Below is a chart showing TARO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

