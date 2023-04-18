Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIVN, MDB, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 5,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 521,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,300 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 5,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 8,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 822,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, MDB options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.