Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, KLAC, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 9,892 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 989,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 5,687 contracts, representing approximately 568,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 53,980 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:
