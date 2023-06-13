Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, URI, ACN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 86,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 5,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 15,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,600 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

