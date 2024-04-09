Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, AZO, GWW

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3450 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3450 strike highlighted in orange:
And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 91 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,100 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:
