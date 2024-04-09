News & Insights

Markets
FCX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, AZO, GWW

April 09, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 79,142 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 8,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 816,000 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3450 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 91 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,100 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, AZO options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KMPR YTD Return
 AL Next Dividend Date
 Institutional Holders of Weyerhaeuser

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX
AZO
GWW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.