Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXPD, CMRE, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total volume of 8,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 819,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 2,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 15,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 969,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

