Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXPD, CMRE, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total volume of 8,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 819,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 2,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 15,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 969,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPD options, CMRE options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
NN shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding HUBB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.