Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXLS, MA, CEIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS), where a total of 1,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of EXLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 231,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of EXLS. Below is a chart showing EXLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 12,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 3,471 contracts, representing approximately 347,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

